Troutville rest area on I-81 to reopen soon

SALEM – The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is expected reopen by the end of September. The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility and was originally expected to reopen before Labor Day.

Supply chain issues delayed manufacture and delivery of the new lighting poles that must be installed before the facility can be reopened. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s contractor Branch Civil Inc. will need additional time to install the lighting, so reopening the facility has been postponed.