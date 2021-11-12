Troutville man stopped with loaded gun at Dulles checkpoint

(from TSA) Transportation Security Administration officers at Washington Dulles International Airport stopped a Troutville resident from bringing his 9mm handgun onto his flight on Thursday, October 21. The firearm was loaded with seven bullets – including one in the chamber. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police confiscated the gun and cited the man, who also faces a stiff federal financial penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint. It was the 18th gun found at a Dulles Airport checkpoint this year. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter.