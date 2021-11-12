New bus service to connect Roanoke Valley with Dulles, D.C.

Virginia’s state-sponsored bus system is expanding again, now about to start a second daily round-trip along the I-81 corridor — and this one will make a stop in the Roanoke Valley . The Virginia Breeze service between Christiansburg and Washington started in December of 2017, rapidly surpassing by far the projected ridership. Now the state is beginning a second run up the interstate, this one beginning in Bristol, with stops along the way that include Wytheville and Radford. And for the first time, including a stop at the Park and Ride lot near Salem, just off 81 at Thompson Memorial Drive. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:



The new service begins Monday. The northbound bus is set to leave Salem daily at 1:40 pm, southbound service at 5:45 pm. Click here for full information.