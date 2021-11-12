Watch for scam says Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of persons calling and representing themselves as a local Bedford County Sheriff’s Office employee, to scam individuals into paying a fine for “Failure to appear” in court. The caller will tell potential victims that they have missed court and the Judge has issued a warrant for their arrest, and to clear the warrant they will have to pay a $5,050.00 fine. The scammer will then try to get potential victims to purchase “MoneyPak or Green Dot” cards from different retail stores and advise them to transfer the money or read the numbers off the card. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to know that no member of law enforcement will ever call demanding payment as the result of a warrant or a need to pay fines.