Transgender delegate offers personal experience in ERA plea

One Virginia delegate speaking in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment Wednesday has a background unlikely any other Virginia lawmaker — or for that matter, like any state legislator in the country. The speech was anything but common either, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

Delegate Danica Roem represents a northern Virginia district .. with a background that includes singing in a heavy metal band, newspaper reporting and being the the first openly transgender person so serve in the General Assembly — or any state legislature. She used that part of her background in voicing her support for the Equal Rights Amendment. Roem says the ERA will protect rights of transgenders. Opponents say it opens the door to many consequences not intended or forseen when the amendment was passed in 1972. Wherever you stand, Roem’s speech had no precedent in the House of Delegates.