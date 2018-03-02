Traffic stop leads to passenger’s drug bust

A Moneta-area man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in the Westlake area of Smith Mountain Lake. Franklin County officials say 46-year-old Grayson Hamlett was a passenger in the vehicle. Charges include suspicion of possessing meth.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: While on routine patrol in the Westlake area of Franklin County, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office observed a blue Chevy Trailblazer being operated by a suspended driver. The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of Smith Mountain Building Supply, located at 13080 Booker T. Washington Hwy. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded handgun as well as several small baggies containing a white crystalline substance. the substance was tested and determined to be methamphetamine. The passenger in the vehicle, 46-year-old Grayson Scott Hamlett of Moneta, was arrested and charged with; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, and possession of marijuana. Hamlett is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond. Additional charges may be pending following results from the forensics lab. This is an ongoing investigation.