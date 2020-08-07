Traffic accident in Roanoke yesterday leaves one dead

(from Roanoke City PD) On August 6 around 5:45pm, Roanoke Police responded to the intersection of 17th Street NW and Loudon Avenue NW in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Responding officers located an adult male lying in the roadway next to a motorcycle and another vehicle a short distance away. The man was pronounced deceased on scene. This incident is being investigated as a traffic fatality. Preliminary information shows the vehicle was traveling east toward the intersection and the motorcycle was traveling west. At or near the intersection, the motorcycle entered the vehicle’s lane of travel and was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts

can remain anonymous.