SALEM, Va. – Tom Bowers, the commonwealth’s attorney for the City of Salem, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election in November and plans to retire when his current term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

Bowers has served as the city’s chief prosecutor for two decades, having first been elected in 2006 on a promise to enforce Virginia’s laws in a “strong, fair, and balanced manner.”

“Being the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the citizens and law enforcement officers of the City of Salem has been an incredible honor and I am grateful for the trust the citizens placed in me over the last 20 years,” Bowers said in a press release.

He said he was pleased if his office created a perception that criminals would face tougher sentences in Salem. “That means we did our jobs to keep some of the criminal element out of Salem and keep the citizens safe,” Bowers said.

A Career of Dual Service

Bowers’ approach to his role was heavily shaped by a 34-year career in the United States Marine Corps, from which he retired as a Colonel in 2015.

“In any leadership role, you must be disciplined and consistent and never compromise your standards and ethics,” he said. “Leadership, whether as a Commonwealth’s Attorney or a Marine Officer requires decision making and a willingness to stand by your decisions.”

The Roanoke native’s military service included a mobilization for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and, after being promoted to Lt. Colonel, volunteering for service in the Global War on Terrorism in Djibouti, Yemen, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Throughout his tenure as prosecutor, Bowers worked with five police chiefs and four sheriffs, emphasizing the importance of a strong relationship with law enforcement.

From Prosecutor to Top Prosecutor

After graduating from Campbell University School of Law in 1994, Bowers began his legal career as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Roanoke, eventually becoming the Regional Drug Prosecutor. He entered private practice for four years before being elected to lead the Salem office.

In 2015, the FBI presented Bowers with the Director’s Community Leadership Award for his work combating the opioid crisis.

“While my name is on the plaque, this award is so special because I was the representative of an incredible effort by local prosecutors, chiefs of police, sheriffs, Virginia State Police agents, judges and treatment professionals to deal with a massive influx of drugs,” he said.

Reflecting on Two Decades

Bowers acknowledged the toll the job can take, dealing with violent crimes daily. He also pointed to the rewarding aspects of the work.

“The best part of this job is when you take a really bad person off the streets for a period of time, or especially when someone comes up to you at Kroger or Walmart to thank you,” Bowers said. He added that he has been told by some he prosecuted that his “tough love made a difference.”

Bowers lives in Salem with his wife, Corrie, and their three children. He expressed gratitude for the dedicated staff he worked with at the courthouse, calling them his “extended family.”