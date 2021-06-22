Time capsule under Lee monument in Richmond to be replaced

(from Governor’s Office) Governor Ralph Northam today announced plans to replace a 134-year old time capsule embedded in the pedestal foundation of the Robert E. Lee statue located at Monument and Allen Avenues in Richmond. The Governor is inviting Virginians to suggest new artifacts that represent the Commonwealth of today for a new capsule that will be installed at the site when the statue is removed.

“It’s time to say to the world, this is today’s Virginia, not yesterday’s,” said Governor Northam. “And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story.”

Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and business contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy. Virginians interested in participating should submit a description of their artifact, including the item’s size and material, and an explanation of how the object represents Virginia. To submit an artifact for consideration, individuals must own the item or have the ability to obtain it. Submissions will be collected for one month, through Tuesday, July 20. For more information about how to participate in the creation of the new time capsule, visit governor.virginia.gov/timecapsule

[the Lee statue is still in place pending a Virginia Supreme Court challenge to the Governor’s order to remove it, in the wake of the 2017 United the Right rally]