Three protesters blocking access to Mountain Valley Pipeline easement

The group Appalachians Against Pipelines says three people have locked themselves to a broken down car as a way to block access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline easement, two access roads, and a work yard in Bent Mountain. The group says one person is locked inside the vehicle, another is sitting on a rocking chair on the trunk, and a third is sitting in a rocking chair next to the vehicle with an arm locked to the side of it.