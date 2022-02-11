Three die in I-81 accident

NEWS RELEASE: At 2:45 p.m. Friday (Feb. 11, 2022), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 64 mile marker. Traffic ahead had slowed when a passenger van collided with a tractor-trailer. The van overturned and came to rest in the median.

There were a total of seven individuals in the van. Of those seven, there are three confirmed fatalities. The remaining four have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation.