New therapy option offers relief for aching knees

Acute knee pain has sidelined many a weekend warrior and kept others off their feet as well. At the ribbon cutting for Joint Regeneration on 2nd Street Southwest in Roanoke today, managing member Nick Campagnoli said their 5-shot regimen and a subsequent platelet therapy will help restore fluidity in a knee and the damage from arthritis – without surgery. Campagnoli says the treatment is covered by insurance and has been shown to last at least from 6 months to two years.