Three-care accident on Tuesday leads to 2 deaths and an arrest

On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 6:04PM, the Rocky Mount Police and Fire Departments, the Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety units responded to the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike (State Route 40) and Booker T. Washington Highway (State Route 122) for a report of a three vehicle collision, with injury, which had occurred within the intersection of these two roadways. Upon arrival, our officers, along with the fire and EMT workers, identified five residents of Franklin County that were involved in this collision.

One of the three drivers, 21 year old Ms. Melissa A Holland, was pronounced deceased at the scene while her male passenger, 18 year old Christian Hernandez, was immediately transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, in Rocky Mount, Va., where he too was later pronounced deceased. Both Franklin County residents passed away as a result of their injuries sustained in this collision. The other two drivers involved in this collision, 31 year old Nicholas A. Davis and 41 year old Matthew Carter and his passenger, did not require medical transportation from the scene. Driver, Nicholas A. Davis, was arrested and later charged with driving while under the influence