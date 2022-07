Lane closures coming in Vinton for DR Music fire cleanup

| By

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, lane closures will be in place in Downtown Vinton to allow crews to work on the D.R. Music building site. The northbound lane of S. Pollard St. will be closed between Jackson Ave. and Lee Ave. The eastbound lane of E. Lee Ave. will be closed from S. Pollard St. to S. Maple St. It is anticipated that these lanes will be closed through the end of the day on Wednesday, July 27th. Please plan to use alternate routes during this time…