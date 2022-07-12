Three arrested in connection with attempted robbery in Roanoke

| By

Roanoke Police Officers were conducting surveillance in the 4600 block of Plantation Road NE when they observed what appeared to be an active robbery taking place at a nearby business. At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers observed three men in masks, at least one of which was armed, exit a vehicle, run up to the door of the business, and attempt to enter the business. The door was secure and the three offenders did not successfully enter the building. They then fled back to the vehicle and exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers immediately began following the vehicle and additional units responded and engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the offenders.

During the pursuit, the offenders abandoned the vehicle in the 3200 block of Forest Hill NW and began to run. Officers set up a perimeter around the area to search for the suspects. After a short search, all three offenders were located and taken into custody without further incident. The men were transported to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with Detectives. All three were arrested and the charges are as follows:

– Markie J. Hill, 19 of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery

– Benjamin D. Jones, 30 of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery

– Lorenzo L. Carter, 29 of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of Attempted Robbery

Two other men were questioned as a part of this investigation and released. This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no further details available at this time.