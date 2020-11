Those rapid COVID tests are helpful, but they are not foolproof

The federal government is distributing more than 2.5 million antigen tests to Virginia that the Northam administration is authorized to distribute at its discretion. A Carilion infection expert says while these tests can be very helpful, they are not foolproof. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

