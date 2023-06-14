Third Street Station cuts the ribbon on Valley Metro’s new transit hub

After several years of planning, community meetings and some pushback from local residents and businesses, where the issue of “safety” was a topic, the Third Street Station that is the new transit hub for Valley Metro buses cut the ribbon today. The 17 million dollar facility is also the new home base for Greyhound and the Smart commuter bus. Valley Metro’s former hub – Campbell Court – is now being turned into a mixed-use development. Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb is also the Greater Roanoke Transit Company board chairman: