The Salad Factory set to open next week in downtown Roanoke

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Roanoke. The Salad Factory will open up on Monday in the spot that previously housed S & J Cafe. That’s next door to the Appalachian Power building on Franklin Road. The owners say it will have an ordering style similar to Chipotle. Customers will select the type of lettuce they want as a base and then go down a list of options that can be added.