The Laramie Project examines Matthew Shepard murder 20 years ago

A 21-year-old gay college student savagely beaten because of his orientation almost 20 years ago – and how that incident impacted local residents. “The Laramie Project” examines this real life incident at Jefferson Center this weekend. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

