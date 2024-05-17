The importance of aid to Ukraine

The United States is providing an additional 2-billion dollars in aid to Ukraine. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Virginia Democrat U.S. Senator Mark Warner says this support is of global significance.

Earlier this week Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the 2-billion dollars in additional aid to Ukraine will be used for purchasing weapons from the U-S and by Ukraine as it invests in manufacturing its own machinery and weapons. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us Virginia democrat U.S. Senator Mark Warner, says helping Ukraine succeed against Russia impacts foreign relations with other countries.