The Gauntlet business mentoring program is back starting next week

| By

The Advancement Foundation’s 9th Annual GAUNTLET, Virginia’s largest business program and competition, is set to get underway on February 7th … that’s when virtual classes will begin – and there is still time to sign up. Advancement Foundation President Annette Patterson was live in studio this morning; hear the complete conversation below. You can also watch it on the WFIR Facebook page.