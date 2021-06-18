The do’s and don’ts of marijuana legalization in Virginia

Beginning July 1, possession of marijuana for recreational use is legal in Virginia – but users cannot purchase it anywhere. They have to grow their own – and only 4 plants per household. The problem says Debbie Custer with The Hemp Mill in Vinton – you can’t buy seeds anywhere legally at this point in Virginia. Custer was live in studio this morning going over some of the guidelines for growing marijuana plants as of July 1 – your neighbors must not be able to see those plants for example. Hear the complete conversation on the link below; watch it on Facebook.