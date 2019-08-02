The Dog Bowl will offer another outdoor music venue starting this month

The newest outdoor music venue in Roanoke arrives on Saturday, August 24th when “The Dog Bowl” kicks off the first of three concerts this year with Fuzzy Logic. The Dog Bowl is a space owned by Black Dog Salvage next to their showroom. There will be a 5 dollar admission charge with craft beer and food trucks on site. Proceeds go to the non-profits supported by First Fridays. Its a joint venture with First Fridays, where Molly Henry is the president.In September The Floorboards will play at The Dog Bowl on the 28th.

