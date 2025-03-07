Roanoke City is going to proclaim March 10th Burrell(BURR-al) Day in memory of Dr. Isaac Burrell(BURR-al), a well known African American doctor in the early 1900s, who treated residents of what was then the Gainsboro neighborhood. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on the open house at the building which bears his name.

For the third year Blue Ridge Behavorial Healthcare is hosting Burrell(BURR-al) Day at the historic Burrell(BURR-al) Center. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the day celebrates the memory of Dr. Isaac Burrell who treated African Americans living in what was then the Gainsboro neighborhood.