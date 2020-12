The Arab Spring made worse by Obama policies: so says Hollins dept chair.

Ed Lynch is chair of the department of Global Politics and Society at Hollins University; he has just finished writing a book about the Arab Spring uprisings in six countries that began ten years ago yesterday . Its titled “The Arab Spring: The Failure of the Obama Doctrine.” He spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about that era … and here is a “Longer Listen.”

