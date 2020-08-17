Texas Tavern burger is hailed by Wall Street Journal

| By

Its happened before and now the Texas Tavern in downtown Roanoke has been recognized nationally again. A Wall Street Journal story this weekend hailed the Texas Tavern’s “cheesy western” in a story on America’s Best Burgers – focused on “portable, reliably good food at a fair price.” The Cheesy Western is a cheeseburger with a scrambled egg on top. Matt Bullington is the tavern’s fourth generation operator. As the world keeps changing, Bullington calls the Texas Tavern a “cultural mooring” for the city of Roanoke. He’s just released a book on the Tavern’s 90 year history as well.

8-17 Tavern-WSJ-WEB