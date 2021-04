Tentative agreement ends strike at Dublin Volvo Truck plant

The United Auto Workers union and Volo Trucks North America reached a 5-year-deal this morning ending a close to two week strike at the Dublin Plant. This comes after more than 2,000 Volvo employees with the union walked off the job on April 17, seeking changes including wage increases, job security, and wage progression. Volvo says production at the facility is set to resume on Monday.