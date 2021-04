VDOE officials address concerns about potential changes to math curriculum

After reports they were doing away with accelerated Math courses, Virginia Education officials are discussing what changes they are planning to make and what they mean for your child’s future. WFIR’s Clark Palmer explains with this In-Depth report.

To read the full Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative

https://www.doe.virginia.gov/instruction/mathematics/vmpi/infographic-vmpi-virginia.pdf