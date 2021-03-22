Tech will raise tuition this fall after freezing for two years

March 22, 2021 — The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has set tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year. Following two years of a tuition freeze that held the in-state undergraduate tuition rate level for three years in a row and an out-of-state undergraduate tuition freeze last year that held that tuition level two years in a row, the board approved a 2.9 percent increase in tuition for resident and non-resident undergraduate students for 2021-22.

“Each and every board member takes the responsibility of setting tuition and mandatory fees extremely seriously,” said Ed Baine ‘95, chair of the Finance and Resource Management Committee. “It is very difficult to balance access and affordability to the students and families who must bear this cost with preserving the quality of a Virginia Tech degree and investing in world-class faculty and campus programs. I believe today’s decision, though very challenging, strikes that balance.”

Tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students will increase $426, to $14,175 annually, and out-of-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase $964, totaling $33,857 annually. This includes a $90 increase in the comprehensive fee.