Tech plays in NCAA softball tourney; Rosie’s expects big crowd on Preakness day

| By

The Virginia Tech softball team was bounced from the ACC postseason tourney despite coming in with the top ranking but the Hokies are in the NCAA championships anyway. And Rosie’s gaming Emporium in Vinton may be crowded with off-track horse racing bettors tomorrow as the Preakness leg of the Triple Crown takes place:

WPLY-MIN