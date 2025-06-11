Tax credit termination could impact Virginia’s growing solar power industries Gene Marrano June 11, 2025 1 min read Abigail Ross Hopper SEIA photo The Big Beautiful Bill now pending in the US Senate includes a repeal of solar tax credits, and unless that changes the head of a solar-related trade group says the result could be devastating in Virginia. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: RBT’s Snow White, RSO’s Queens of Soul, the Bear’s “Importance of Being Earnest”Next: VT AD discusses House v. NCAA settlement Related Stories 1 min read VT AD discusses House v. NCAA settlement Web Staff June 11, 2025 1 min read RBT’s Snow White, RSO’s Queens of Soul, the Bear’s “Importance of Being Earnest” Gene Marrano June 11, 2025 1 min read Hospitality House of the Blue Ridge closer to having a permanent home Gene Marrano June 11, 2025