Tastings at the Taubman is now a 3-event series

| By

Wine, bourbon, bacon, live music, tapas-style creations or a “coursed” dining experience – take your pick during the upcoming “Tastings at the Taubman” that will also raise funds for museum programs. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

1-13 Taubman Tastings Wrap#2