Task Force addresses City Council on gun violence

The citizen-driven Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence offered a wide range of recommendations to Roanoke City Council today after four months of public meetings and input. It entails everything from more community programs to helping inmates find jobs when they get out of the city jail – to “pop-up” potlucks in local neighborhoods that can foster goodwill and break down barriers. The task force proposed to address City Council every six months on progress with the initiatives they recommended. Task force member Ryan Steele:

