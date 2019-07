TAP Books is new fundraising venture for social service non-profit

Total Action for Progress has launched a new fundraising arm that also helps build business skills for those involved in its operation – TAP Books. Most of those donated books will be sold online via Amazon and E-Bay; others too expensive to ship versus the profit realized will be offered to TAP clients in various programs. David Moore is the director for TAP Books, which he calls a “social entreprenuership” effort that is already raising money for TAP programs – $30,000 to date:

