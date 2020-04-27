Takeout Hunger aims for “Dining with Dignity” – and hot meals

Another program to help feed families impacted by COVID-19 has been launched with a fundraising drive by 9 local non-profits. Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia CEO Michelle Davis says “Takeout Hunger” will deliver hot meals from local restaurants to the families of children enrolled at Boys & Girls Club locations every Friday – and to other “most vulnerable families.” Davis says they will start delivering meals prepared by local restaurants this Friday. The goal of 9 participating organizations is to raise $100,000 for the 7-week Takeout Hunger campaign. Make a donation at the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia website.

