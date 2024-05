Take it With You – or Leave it at Home, say police

Take it With You – or Leave it at Home – that was the message today from Roanoke County and Town of Vinton police detectives – and two local residents who had their cars broken into recently. Speaking at Garst Mill Park, police say organized groups from South Florida and elsewhere are breaking into vehicles nationwide, taking money, credit cards and identification. Parks and trailheads where people leave their cars for extended periods of time are prime targets. Vinton detective Justin Baker: