Sweets by Shaneice cuts the ribbon

With help from the Small Business Development Center and the Roanoke City Economic Development Department, Shaniece Jones has gone from making custom cakes and other confectionary treats in her kitchen to a new storefront at 501 Campbell Avenue Southwest. “Sweets by Shaniece” cut the ribbon today, with help from Mayor Sherman Lea. Besides those custom-made cakes, Sweets by Shaneice will offer cupcakes, stuffed cheesecake cones, candied apples and more. Her advice to other would-be small business start-ups: