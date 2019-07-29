SW Roanoke County car bandits caught

Roanoke County police have apprehended several suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins. The arrest took place very early Saturday morning in the Buck Mountain Road area. After a brief car chase in what turned out to be a stolen car, 20 year old Tyrese Hairston and three male juveniles were detained – the driver of the car they were in got away on foot. County police say the suspects had broken into 38 vehicles in the Penn Forest and Buck Mountain Road areas – and had stolen at least one handgun. Police are still looking for the driver of that stolen Chevy Impala.