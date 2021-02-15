Suspect in custody after murder this morning in Roanoke

(Roanoke PD release) On February 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of suspicious circumstances at an apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. Responding officers located a residence in disarray with signs of a struggle, but did not locate anyone in the apartment. As detectives were investigating the scene and attempting to locate the residents of the apartment, the vehicle of one of the residents was located at a parking lot near 13th Street SE.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that the male resident they located inside the vehicle — identified as DeAngelo Bonds, 22 of Roanoke — shot and killed the female resident of the apartment. Her identity will be released after proper notifications have

been made. Mr. Bonds notified officers that he disposed of the female’s body. After an

extensive search, her body was located in the Roanoke River. Mr. Bonds was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. No further updates are available at this time.