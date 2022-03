Suspect charged in early morning SE Roanoke City arson

A suspect has been charged in connection with an Incendiary Fire that took place this morning shortly after 4am in a parking lot, in the 2100 block of Dale Avenue Southeast. First arriving units from Roanoke Fire-EMS found a motor vehicle on fire. Joseph Edwards, 40, of Roanoke, was arrested on scene by Roanoke Police Department after an on-site investigation. Edwards was charged with arson and is currently held without bond.