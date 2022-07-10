Suspect arrested after Northwest Roanoke shooting

On July 9, 2022 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers had previously responded to that address at approximately 1:50 yesterday morning, regarding a disorder. Persons involved in that disorder were known to one another and some of the individuals left the scene after speaking with officers.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Quintiy L. Steelman, 20 of Roanoke, was identified as the suspect. Steelman arrived at the Roanoke Police Department shortly after 5:00 yesterday morning. Steelman was interviewed by officers, then taken into custody and charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Steelman and the victim are known to one another and this appears to be an isolated incident related to the previous disorder.

Within hours of his arrest, Steelman was granted a bond by the Roanoke Magistrate’s Office and released from the Roanoke City Jail. This remains an ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time.