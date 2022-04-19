Suspect arrested after authorities seize about 2 pounds of drugs

Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with Virginia State Police, Roanoke City Police Department and Roanoke County Police Department have been working a Narcotic related case involving Christopher Ross Kimberling of the Hardy/Roanoke/Salem area for the last several months. Kimberling is facing several drug and weapon related charges in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Bedford County. Several search warrants were executed where a large amount of narcotics, to include approximately 2 lbs of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine & Fentanyl, Firearms (both legal and stolen), and over $50,000 in cash were seized.

Charges against Kimberling are as follows:

-1 count Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

-1 count Possession of Heroin

-1 count Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

-1 count Possession of stolen firearm

This case is still under investigation and several more narcotic related charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with drug information can always contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or you can also use Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

We would like to thank everyone for their assistance and information leading to this arrest.