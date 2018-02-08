Survey for transit needs in rural parts of the region

| By

From Press Release: The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission is performing a Rural Transit Study. The study will cover the Counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin, the Towns of Clifton Forge and Rocky Mount, and the City of Covington. As part of this study, this survey will be used to determine transit needs in the region’s rural localities to/from the Roanoke Valley and from the Alleghany Highlands to regional rail stations. The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission is performing a Rural Transit Study. The study will cover the Counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin, the Towns of Clifton Forge and Rocky Mount, and the City of Covington. As part of this study, this survey will be used to determine transit needs in the region’s rural localities to/from the Roanoke Valley and from the Alleghany Highlands to regional rail stations.

“After looking at existing transit conditions in the rural areas of the region, we developed two surveys to get to the heart of what needs are or are not being met. From the surveys, we will look at what people are saying and ask why is it needed. As these needs are recommended, it is important to identify the potential service providers, transit options, and funding source and costs of service. Localities will then ultimately decide if and how to move forward, be it through applying for grant funding and/or budgeting for new service options.” said Regional Planner III, Bryan Hill.

At present, there is a short, five question survey designed to collect basic information. Anyone who provides their contact information will not only be sent a link to take a second and more in-depth survey, but will also be entered for a chance to win a $10 gift card from Kroger.

According to Bryan Hill, “These surveys will greatly help us develop a needs assessment for transit in the rural localities of the region. Each locality has transit needs, which may or may not be the same as another, so it’s important to get a diverse and representative number of respondents from all of the rural areas targeted in the survey. Public involvement at this step in the process is crucial.”

To date, we have not received many responses to the survey from localities in the Alleghany Highlands. In order to proceed with an accurate representation of all of the localities targeted in this study, the Regional Commission is asking for your help in completing the surveys.

The survey can be taken online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DK2RWTT

If you need help completing this survey in a different way, please contact Bryan Hill by email at bhill@rvarc.org or by phone at 540-343-4417.