Summit View business park has new tenant

The new Summit View Business Park in Franklin County covers 550 acres. Stik-Pak Solutions, a contract packaging firm is relocating from another part of the county and will build a 100,000 square foot building, also bringing 50-60 new high-paying jobs within six years. Stik-Pak is the second announced tenant for the business park. They will invest more than $14 million to relocate. Beth Doughty is the Roanoke Regional Partnership Executive Director.

