Summit View Business Park cuts ribbon on first tenant

Still under development, the 550-acre Summit View Business Park in Franklin County will eventually feature recreation amenities like trails and event space. Today however the first business to open there – Stik-Pak Solutions – cut the ribbon to make their opening official. Stik-Pak Solutions is a contract packaging firm and relocated to Franklin County from Pennsylvania over a decade ago. Their brand new home represents a 10-million dollar investment; 60 people are currently employed at the Summit View Business Park on US 220, just south of Boones Mill. Kennon Marshall is the CEO: