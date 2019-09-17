Summit View breaks ground for first business park tenant

There were naysayers who thought Franklin County shouldn’t spend money to purchase 550 acres for a proposed business park along US 220 south of Boones Mill – but at a ribbon cutting for “Summit View’s” first tenant today – Valley Star Credit Union – Board of Supervisors chairman Cline Brubaker said those naysayers should “look back in 20 years” – when he estimates more than 2000 jobs will be created. Valley Star hopes to move its administrative offices and 40 jobs there by early 2021, into a 19,000 square foot building. Its a 7 million dollar project with a 14 million dollar build for Stik-Pak Solutions slated to start soon.

