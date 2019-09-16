Infant is rescued after left inside parked car on hot day

HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE: On 09/16/2019, at 11:33 am, a 9-1-1 call was received in reference to an infant in a car parked at Wal-Mart located at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. The call was dispatched at 11:34 am and Deputies arrived on scene at 11:37 am. Upon arrival, a citizen had already broken the window out and removed the infant from the vehicle. The infant was taken inside the store, EMS responded and checked the child. The child did not suffer any injuries.

Deputies obtained surveillance video from the store security cameras. After reviewing the video, it was determined the child was left in the motor vehicle with the engine off for less than 10 minutes. This incident remains under investigation.