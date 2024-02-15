Suites by TLOT! offers shelter for the homeless – motel style

| By

They’re calling it Suites by T-lot! Short-term affordable housing for those needing shelter. The grand opening at the former Apple Valley Motel on Franklin Road was today. Guests are required to pay an affordable rate. The 19 rooms at Suites by T-lot! are each fully furnished with a refrigerator, microwave, television, a private bathroom and other amenities. The Least of These Ministries will also offer a shuttle three days a week to downtown Roanoke for guests that need transportation. Dawn Sandoval founded The Least of These Ministries, which has its headquarters in downtown Roanoke:

—