Suetterlein: budget process is not the place to consider Medicaid expansion

A Roanoke-area state senator is not sounding any indications that Republicans in his body are ready to accept Medicaid expansion as part of a budget agreement. This comes as Governor Northam has scheduled a special General Assembly session. Senator David Suetterlein says Medicaid expansion should be voted on separately — and not be included as part of the overall budget process. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

