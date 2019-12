Success of state-supported bus along 81 means more routes are coming

| By

State-sponsored intercity bus service is proving to be so successful that more is already in the works for next year. Virginia Breeze bus service started in late 2017 — Blacksburg to Washington — and first-year ridership nearly tripled projections. State transportation officials will initiate two new routes in 2020, one connecting Southside cities with Richmond, the other from Danville and Lynchburg to D.C. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

12-27 Virginia Breeze Wrap1-WEB